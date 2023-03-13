Women travellers make most of KSTDC discounts

A total of 169 women travellers have availed the discounts offered by Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) on account of International Women’s Day.

The corporation offered special discounts to women travellers in all KSTDC Mayura hotels. Women travelling solo, in groups, or even in families were offered a 50 per cent discount on room rent and a 20 per cent discount on food with a complimentary dessert.

This offer was applicable to all women travellers, who booked rooms in either of the 22 Mayura hotels run by the KSTDC, for five days from March 6 to 10.

The highest number of bookings by women travellers, which stood at 26, was at Mayura Valleyview in Madikeri, followed by Mayura Pinetop in Nandi Hills, Mayura Sudarshana in Ooty, Mayura Bhuvaneshwari in Hampi, and Mayura Chalukya in Badami, all of which saw nine bookings each.

“That the offer, introduced on account of the Women’s Day, was utilised by over 165 travellers gives me much joy. The KSTDC is hopeful that this number will increase in future. We will work towards introducing more such offers for women travellers in the state,” said KSTDC Managing Director Jagadeesha G.