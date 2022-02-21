Won’t allow communal strife to spread: Home minister

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the state government will not allow the communal strife reported in Shivamogga - following the murder of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha - to spread to other parts of the state.

Speaking to reporters, Jnanendra said that the government has deployed adequate police personnel in the region and security was beefed up. As many as 1,200 personnel have been deployed following the murder on Sunday evening. “We are deploying 200 additional personnel from Bengaluru and 200 will be dispatched from other parts of the state,” he said.

Also Read: Bajrang Dal man's killing sparks Shivamogga riots

He said that the police are investigating the causes of the murder. A report will be submitted shortly, he said.

On whether Harsha’s murder was linked to previous attempts on his life, he said that it is still under investigation.

The minister said that three people were arrested in connection with the murder. Five people - prima facie - were responsible. While five people had carried out the murder, he said that the number of people who played a role behind the scenes is yet to be ascertained.

On demands to ban PFI and SDPI, Araga said that there were several criteria to ban organisations. “We will take action (against the groups),” he said, dismissing allegations that BJP was taking a soft stand against them to divide minority votes and hurt Congress.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: