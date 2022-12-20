Won’t extend Kunigal stud farm lease, says Law Minister JC Madhuswamy

Law Minister JC Madhuswamy on Tuesday clarified that the state government would not extend the lease of United Racing and Bloodstock Breeders (URBB), a subsidiary of the UB Group, which is housed in the famous Kunigal stud farm.

The Kunigal stud farm is said to be one of India’s oldest and biggest. The stud farm was leased out by the state government to the Vijay Mallya-owned URBB for a period of 30 years in 1992. The lease is coming to an end soon.



Replying to a Calling Attention motion in the Assembly raised by Kunigal MLA HD Ranganath, Madhuswamy said that the state government has not arrived at any firm decision on how to utilise this prime property. “We can think of handing this over to the Agriculture or Horticulture department to set up a grand university instead of leasing out any private players,” he said.

Having won 2,200 races in the country, Mallya is credited with reviving Indian horse racing. But, Kunigal stud farm’s future seemed to have hit a dead end after Mallya moved to London in March 2016 leaving behind a debt of over Rs 9,000 crore to multiple Indian banks.



Stallions and foals from the Kunigal stud farm have won many races across India. The 'Burden of Proof' stallion and its progeny made a mark at major races and derbys. At present, the farm houses 200 horses of various breeds.