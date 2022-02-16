Won’t resign, Bhagwa stands for sacrifice: Eshwarappa

Karnataka Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa, who is facing heat after triggering a row over his ‘saffron flag’ comment, justified his stand and ruled out resignation.

“What I said was that when ‘Hindu’ and ‘Hindutva’ are being discussed now like never before, someday the Bhagwa (saffron flag) that symbolises sacrifice should become the national flag maybe in the next 100, 200 or 500 years,” Eshwarappa told reporters.

Hitting back at the Congress, which is demanding his resignation, Eshwarappa said the ‘Hindu’ and ‘Hindutva’ is now a nationwide discourse. “Even Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah are calling themselves Hindu. But, they say this just for Hindu votes,” he said.

Seeking to burnish his loyalty towards the tricolour, Eshwarappa recalled his participation in the Tiranga Yatra of 1992. “That was a time when Pakistan’s flag flew at the Lal Chowk in Srinagar. I was then the BJP Yuva Morcha president in the state. Terrorists had dared people to hoist the tricolour. No Congressman had accepted the challenge. We did, and hoisted the tricolour. This is our dedication to the national flag,” he said.

On the hijab row, Eshwarappa alleged that the Congress is misleading Muslims. “No Hindu youth has violated the interim order by wearing the saffron shawl. But, so many Muslim girls are showing up wearing the hijab in violation of the order. Has a single Congress leader decried this,” he asked. “I ask my Muslim friends not to fall prey to the Congress’ ploy. They’re using the hijab issue to make political gains,” he said.

According to sources, there is resentment within the BJP towards Eshwarappa’s statement, which a section of leaders believes can damage the party’s prospects with the Congress looking to play it up.

“Eshwarappa is a senior leader who is not hungry for power. Earlier also he had resigned as the energy minister to do party work. If need be, he will be gracious enough to resign in the interest of the state and party,” senior BJP MLC Lehar Singh Siroya said.

