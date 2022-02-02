Won't talk about it in public, says CM Bommai on Karnataka Cabinet expansion

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday declined to comment on the expansion of his Cabinet even as party legislators mounted pressure on him.

"I don't want to discuss this matter in public," Bommai told reporters. The chief minister has also planned a trip to New Delhi on February 7 (Monday).

Bommai has four vacant positions in the 34-member Cabinet. While any Cabinet-related exercise seems unlikely until the Uttar Pradesh polls are done, BJP legislators say it will be too late by March for new ministers to make a mark while also attend to their constituencies in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly polls.

MLAs such as Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and MP Renukacharya are being loud about the need to rejig the Cabinet.

Also, BJP MLC AH Vishwanath on Wednesday sought a complete reshuffle of the Cabinet, instead of a mere expansion, to make the government more active ahead of the next election.

Speaking to reporters, Vishwanath said that the reshuffle is essential as "some ministers are lazy, while others have holed up in their constituencies."

He said, "The ministers are neither travelling across the state nor handling their departments well. It is better if these ministers are dropped from the Cabinet."

The change, Vishwanath said, is essential to reform the government and ensure development of the state. "The reshuffle should be effected in such a manner that active leaders are included in the Cabinet."

