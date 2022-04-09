'Work on Anubhava Mantapa’s replica to begin from May'

Work on Anubhava Mantapa’s replica to begin from May: Bommai

Bommai said that Anubhava Mantapa will serve as a motivation to social and rational thinking

DHNS
DHNS, Bidar,
  • Apr 09 2022, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2022, 02:24 ist

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the construction of the replica of Anubhava Mantapa will officially begin in the first week of May at Basavakalyan.

Addressing the gathering after unveiling various development projects in Basavakalyan of Bidar district on Saturday, the chief minister said that Anubhava Mantapa will serve as a motivation to social and rational thinking. 

It will inspire progressive social thought and ideals. Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa had initiated the process for the construction of the replica by earmarking Rs 500 crore for the purpose. The state government is committed to the comprehensive development of Basavakalyan and all monuments of Shiva Sharanas and preserving them for posterity, Bommai explained. 

A budgetary allocation of Rs 3,000 crore has been made for the comprehensive development of Kalyana Karnataka. Approval for action plans for the development projects of the region will be given by the last week of this month, he said.

The 12th century was a century of transformation for India. Basaveshwara showed the path and ideals for the common man. His ideals of ‘work is worship’ and compassion is the essence of any religion and are still relevant, Bommai said.

