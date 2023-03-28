Work on Kalasa-Banduri project to kickstart post-election: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday that the DPR for the implementation of Kalasa-Banduri project was ready and tenders had been called.

“Post-election, we will launch the works for diverting the water to meet the drinking water needs of the parched districts in Kittur Karnataka region,” the chief minister

said.

Bommai was speaking after unveiling the statues of Rani Channamma, Sangolli Rayanna and Dr B R Ambedkar on the premises of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha at a programme organised by the district administration and the Public Works Department.

He said the government was committed to the development of Kittur Karnataka region and had announced setting up of the Kittur Development Authority in the budget.

He said a fast-moving consumer goods cluster will come up between Kittur and Dharwad that will provide employment to over one lakh people. A special investment region has been formed for North Karnataka, he said.

“Irrigation schemes worth more than Rs 5,000 crore approved for the Kittur Karnataka region during the winter session of the legislature held here are being implemented,” he said.

Public Works Minister C C Patil, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti were present.