Work on Mysuru film city to begin this year: CM Bommai

Work on Mysuru film city to begin this year: CM Bommai

Jagadish Angadi
Jagadish Angadi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 25 2022, 01:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2022, 03:34 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and actor Lakshmi greet each other at the Karnataka State Film Awards 2017 event held in Bengaluru on Sunday. Credit: DH Photo/Krishna Kumar P S

The government would start film city project works this year in Mysuru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Sunday.

He was speaking at a function to mark the 94th birth anniversary of thespian Dr Rajkumar and the Karnataka State Film Awards 2017 awards ceremony.

“There was a proposal to increase the number of Kannada and regional language films instead for subsidies from 125 to 150. I made a provision for subsidy to 200 films in the budget,” the chief minister said and called upon the filmmakers to produce quality films that inspire
youngsters. 

“Dr Rajkumar’s every film was unique in itself. He left a deep impact by donning diverse roles. There is a need for a scientific study to understand how it was possible for him. The actor retained innocence till his last breath,” Bommai added.

“The matinee idol never displayed his in-depth emotions as he never wanted to hurt anybody. He never projected himself as an achiever. He inspired filmmakers to create roles, write stories, dialogues and lyrics for him,” the Chief Minister said.

“I spoke to him for over one hour about Veerappan after he was released by the forest brigand. He never spoke ill of him. The biggest force behind all his achievements was his wife Parvathamma. He is the greatest showman of India. Unlike others, he never cultivated any mannerism for achievement. He was a natural actor,” Bommai said.

The chief minister presented the Dr Rajkumar Award for Lifetime Achievement to multilingual actor Lakshmi and Puttanna Kanagal award to director S Narayan.

“I consider this honour in the name of Dr Rajkumar as a blessing,” Lakshmi said.

 Ramaprasad received the Dr Vishnuvardhan Award on behalf of his late father G N Lakshmipathy. The award was given for producing several best Kannada films.

All three awards carry a purse of Rs 5 lakh each, 50-gram gold medal, a citation and a souvenir. The awards were also presented to the actors and technicians in various categories.

Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy Chairman Suneel Puranik and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president D R Jairaj and others were present.

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mysuru
Karnataka
basavaraj bommai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dark humour still alive in frontline cellar in Ukraine

Dark humour still alive in frontline cellar in Ukraine

Happy Birthday Sachin! Master Blaster's best knock

Happy Birthday Sachin! Master Blaster's best knock

DH Radio | The spectacular success of KGF-2

DH Radio | The spectacular success of KGF-2

Messi reinventing himself in twilight of his career

Messi reinventing himself in twilight of his career

Hamilton abandons all hopes of world title for Mercedes

Hamilton abandons all hopes of world title for Mercedes

Arun Shourie: Truth and dare

Arun Shourie: Truth and dare

Women, through the lens of women

Women, through the lens of women

 