Work on Mysuru film city to begin this year: CM Bommai

The government would start film city project works this year in Mysuru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Sunday.

He was speaking at a function to mark the 94th birth anniversary of thespian Dr Rajkumar and the Karnataka State Film Awards 2017 awards ceremony.

“There was a proposal to increase the number of Kannada and regional language films instead for subsidies from 125 to 150. I made a provision for subsidy to 200 films in the budget,” the chief minister said and called upon the filmmakers to produce quality films that inspire

youngsters.

“Dr Rajkumar’s every film was unique in itself. He left a deep impact by donning diverse roles. There is a need for a scientific study to understand how it was possible for him. The actor retained innocence till his last breath,” Bommai added.

“The matinee idol never displayed his in-depth emotions as he never wanted to hurt anybody. He never projected himself as an achiever. He inspired filmmakers to create roles, write stories, dialogues and lyrics for him,” the Chief Minister said.

“I spoke to him for over one hour about Veerappan after he was released by the forest brigand. He never spoke ill of him. The biggest force behind all his achievements was his wife Parvathamma. He is the greatest showman of India. Unlike others, he never cultivated any mannerism for achievement. He was a natural actor,” Bommai said.

The chief minister presented the Dr Rajkumar Award for Lifetime Achievement to multilingual actor Lakshmi and Puttanna Kanagal award to director S Narayan.

“I consider this honour in the name of Dr Rajkumar as a blessing,” Lakshmi said.

Ramaprasad received the Dr Vishnuvardhan Award on behalf of his late father G N Lakshmipathy. The award was given for producing several best Kannada films.

All three awards carry a purse of Rs 5 lakh each, 50-gram gold medal, a citation and a souvenir. The awards were also presented to the actors and technicians in various categories.

Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy Chairman Suneel Puranik and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president D R Jairaj and others were present.

Check out latest DH videos here