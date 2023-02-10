Worker killed, six injured in boiler blast at Karnataka's Nirani Sugars

A worker was killed and six others sustained burns after a boiler exploded at Nirani Sugars, a sugar factory owned by Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani's family, near Mudhol on Thursday night.

According to police, Gurunath Huchchannavar (29), a native of Junjurkoppa in Mudhol town, suffered severe burns when the boiler opened all of a sudden. He died a while later.

Injured Ravi Goturu, Yamanappa Daddi, Shankar Salahalli, Beerappa Kanannavar, all natives of Naganuru, and Anand Itnal and Mahadev Itnal of Sanganatti, have been rushed to a private hospital in Mudhol.

A case has been registered at Mudhol police station.