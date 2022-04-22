Working for Centre's notification on Karnataka's share of Krishna water: CM Bommai

“The state government is attempting to get a notification issued from the Centre to utilise its share of water as decided by the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT),” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Friday.

He was speaking after laying foundation stones for the Kerur Lift Irrigation Project (LIP) at Ugalawat in Badami taluk and the Sasalatti-Mantur LIP at Mudhol.

“The government will increase the height of the Alamatti reservoir to 524 metres once the Centre issues the notification to implement works under Phase 3,” the Chief Minister added.

Bommai said that the state was suffering heavily due to river water disputes with Andhra Pradesh, Maharastra and Telangana. The government had worked to create infrastructure needed for the implementation of the works, including Mulwad LIP, Gutti Basavanna LIP and Chimmalagi LIP under Phase 3. The works would irrigate 13 lakh acres of land.

He said that the government would take all stakeholders into confidence cutting across party lines for the issues related to waters, farmers and land.

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, PWD Minister C C Patil, MP P C Gaddigoudar, MLCs Prakash Rathod and Hanumanth Nirani were present.

