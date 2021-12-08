World AIDS Day observed at SDIT

The programme was based on the theme ‘End inequalities: end AIDS, end pandemics’

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 08 2021, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 23:53 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Shree Devi Institute of Technology(SDIT), Department of MBA, Kenjar, observed World AIDS Day recently.

A skit was staged by the MBA students to create awareness. To mark the importance of the day, a group of students formed the shape of a ribbon, symbolising AIDS.

Director and principal Dr K E Prakash, HOD Dr Gayathri B J and other faculty members were present during the programme, stated a press release.

World Aids Day
AIDS
Karnataka

