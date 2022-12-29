Writer and journalist 'Kamaroopi' passes away

Writer and journalist M S Prabhakar, popularly known by his pen name 'Kaamaroopi', died at his residence in Katharipalya here on Thursday. He was 87.

As per his last wish, his body was donated to M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru, family sources said.

Born to M S Soorappa, a teacher, and mother Subbamma, he was the last child among 11 siblings. He completed his postgraduation in English literature from Central College, Bangalore and PhD from Karnatak University, Dharwad. He served as a lecturer in Dharwad and Bengaluru.

He resided in Guwahati for several years and served as an English lecturer at the University there. He adopted 'Kamaroopi', after a place in Assam, as his pen name and remained a bachelor.

He quit his job as lecturer in 1975, and joined as a reporter for the Economic And Political Weekly in Mumbai and The Hindu in Guwahati. He had interviewed Nelson Mandela during his stay in South Africa as a correspondent.

He was staying alone at Katharipalya since 2002 and was engaged in literary activities through his blog 'Kamaroopi' and wrote columns for several national and international English websites.

Kudure Motte, Ondu Tola Punugu Mattu Ithara Kathegalu, Anjikinyatakayya are some of his prominent works. Samagra Kamaroopi is a collection of his articles. He was the recipient of the Karnataka Rajyotsava award in the literary section in 2018.