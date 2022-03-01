Writer K Bhairavamurthy passes away at 77

Writer K Bhairavamurthy passes away at 77

Bhairavamurthy served at the Maharaja’s Evening College in Mysuru for 36 years and retired as a professor

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Mar 01 2022, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 14:47 ist
Writer K Bhairavamurthy. Credit: Special Arrangement

Writer K Bhairavamurthy (77) died due to age-related illness at a private hospital in Mysuru on Monday night.

Bhairavamurthy served at the Maharaja’s Evening College in Mysuru for 36 years and retired as a professor. A resident of Vidyaranyapuram in Mysuru, he was born at Santhekasalagere village under Kothatti hobli in Mandya taluk on May 30, 1945 to K N Krishnamurthy and Gowramma. 

After his primary education in his native place, he did his BA from Maharaja’s College, MA in Kannada Studies Centre from Manasagangotri campus of University of Mysore (UoM) and joined the Maharaja’s Evening College in 1969.

During his college days, he was inspired by his teachers De Javaregowda, C P Krishnakumar and H Tipperudraswamy. He has penned over 3,000 'vachanas' and over 400 newspaper columns on various issues, mainly literature. He wrote poetry, children’s literature, limericks, criticism, social issues, and other genres. 

He has edited over 15 books, including felicitation volumes. 'Shivamaya' and 'Akshaya' are two felicitation books on him. 'Bhairava Deepti', a collection of 300 limericks on Bhairavamurthy, is expected to be released shortly. 

He was once the president of the Mandya District Kannada Literary Meet (Mandya Jilla Kannada Sahitya Sammelana).

He is survived by his son Manoj, a software professional in the USA.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Mysuru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

How not to help a friend in need

How not to help a friend in need

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

 