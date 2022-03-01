Writer K Bhairavamurthy passes away at 77

Writer K Bhairavamurthy (77) died due to age-related illness at a private hospital in Mysuru on Monday night.

Bhairavamurthy served at the Maharaja’s Evening College in Mysuru for 36 years and retired as a professor. A resident of Vidyaranyapuram in Mysuru, he was born at Santhekasalagere village under Kothatti hobli in Mandya taluk on May 30, 1945 to K N Krishnamurthy and Gowramma.

After his primary education in his native place, he did his BA from Maharaja’s College, MA in Kannada Studies Centre from Manasagangotri campus of University of Mysore (UoM) and joined the Maharaja’s Evening College in 1969.

During his college days, he was inspired by his teachers De Javaregowda, C P Krishnakumar and H Tipperudraswamy. He has penned over 3,000 'vachanas' and over 400 newspaper columns on various issues, mainly literature. He wrote poetry, children’s literature, limericks, criticism, social issues, and other genres.

He has edited over 15 books, including felicitation volumes. 'Shivamaya' and 'Akshaya' are two felicitation books on him. 'Bhairava Deepti', a collection of 300 limericks on Bhairavamurthy, is expected to be released shortly.

He was once the president of the Mandya District Kannada Literary Meet (Mandya Jilla Kannada Sahitya Sammelana).

He is survived by his son Manoj, a software professional in the USA.

