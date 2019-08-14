Writer SL Bhyrappa to open Mysuru Dasara

Award-winning Kannada writer SL Bhyrappa has been chosen to inaugurate the popular Mysuru Dasara festival, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced here Wednesday.

The festival, scheduled to be held from September 29 to October 8, will be organized at a cost of ₹20.5 crore, Yediyurappa told reporters after chairing a high-level committee meeting to make preparations for the festival. "The amount will be released immediately," he said.

"The festival will happen just the way it has been held in the past," Yeddyurappa said, when asked if the Mysuru Dasara will be scaled down or made austere in view of the flood situation.

Yediyurappa said he had directed authorities to prioritize homegrown talent to be part of the festivities. "I've said that there are many talented artists in Karnataka, so we shouldn't burden ourselves by inviting those from outside," he said.

Last year, the Mysuru Dasara was celebrated with the government spending ₹17.83 crore.