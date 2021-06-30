'No interview for post of principals, assistant profs'

Written exam and no interview to recruit principals and assistant professors: Ashwath Narayan

Narayan said the direct recruitment process to fill vacancies of 1,242 assistant professors and 310 Principals in higher education institutions will begin shortly

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 30 2021, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 22:30 ist
Karnataka Deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH File photo

The appointment process to fill vacancies of assistant professors and principals in higher education institutions will be based on a written exam and there will be no interviews, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Narayan said the direct recruitment process to fill vacancies of 1,242 assistant professors and 310 Principals in higher education institutions will begin shortly.

"These appointments will be made through a written examination and there will be no interview or viva voce. Principals are being appointed for the first time after 2009 and assistant professors are appointed after 2017," Narayan said.

According to the DCM, the notification process for the recruitment will begin in the next 20 days and the entire process will be completed in a span of six months.

The written exam for Assistant professors will be for 500 marks comprising objective-type questions -- 100 for Kannada, 100 for English, 50 for general knowledge and 250 for optional subjects.

For principal posts, the exam will be also based on objective-type questions for 100 marks, he explained.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
C N Ashwath Narayan
Education
Jobs

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop

Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop

Seoul using AI to detect, prevent suicide on bridges

Seoul using AI to detect, prevent suicide on bridges

Astronomers thrill at comet flying into solar system

Astronomers thrill at comet flying into solar system

Raj Kaushal Funeral: Family, friends bid tearful adieu

Raj Kaushal Funeral: Family, friends bid tearful adieu

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

 