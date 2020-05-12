Yadgir district locked down for a day

In the wake of the report that a person of the district which was in green zone, tested positive for COVID-19, Deputy Commissioner M Kurmarao has ordered a complete lockdown of the district from Monday midnight to Tuesday midnight to prevent the spread of the virus.

Except for medical stores and emergency services, the remaining business establishments have been ordered to down the shutters from Monday midnight.

City Municipal Council staff are appraising the businessmen and other petty shop owners of the deputy commissioner's order for lockdown through a loudspeaker in all streets.

The police too have taken steps to curb the vehicular movement in the City. Shorapur and Shahapur towns have also been locked down.

An audio of a person infecting COVID-19 has gone viral from Monday night, triggering anxiety among the people.

However, the district administration has issued a clarification in this regard.