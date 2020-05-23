Yadgir, Raichur witness explosion of Covid-19 cases

In a biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, Karnataka saw a staggering 216 infections on Friday with two districts in Kalyana Karnataka - Yadgir and Raichur - accounting for more than 50% of the cases.

Covid-19 cases exploded in Yadgir district with 72 infections in the last 24 hours (ending 5 pm on Saturday). All 72 cases have a travel history to Mumbai and other Maharashtra cities. Among the infected in the district are 22 children and as many women.

According to Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao, A total of 54 Mumbai returnees, quarantined at Kanyakolur in Shahpur taluk, have contracted virus while the throat swab samples of eight persons each quarantined at Kandakur and Yadgir have returned positive for virus. The remaining cases were reported from Arakera (K) quarantine centre.

All 72 infected, mostly from Allipur Tanda, had returned to Yadgir by a Shramik Seva train. It is said, 107 migrant workers, including two suffering from fever, were sent to Kanyakolur quarantine centre after they returned from Maharashtra. “Repeated pleas to the doctors and Health officials to segregate the ones with fever and other symptoms from the rest failed to yield the desired results. Worst fears have come true now,” a staffer at the quarantine centre told DH on the condition of anonymity.

Raichur district, which saw its first positive case on May 18, took a big leap with 40 infections in a single day on Saturday. All but three are cases with a travel history to Maharashtra. A 2-year-old girl from Malihabad is presented with influenza-like illness (ILI) while a 46-year-old man has a travel history to Andhra

Pradesh.

The district has 66 active cases. Of which, 45 are from a quarantine centre in Devadurg taluk. All infected have been admitted to OPEC Hospital in Raichur. Maharashtra returnees continue to haunt three southern districts - Chikkaballpur, Mandya and Hassan.

Chikkaballapur district reported 20 more fresh cases on Saturday. It has seen 67 cases in last two days, taking its overall count to 93. As many as 275 migrant workers had returned to Chikkaballapur from Maharashtra in 6 to 7 buses recently. Results of 163 samples are awaited.

Mandya recorded 28 new cases as its tally jumped to 237, 28 short of leader Begaluru Urban. All 28 cases are reported from KR Pet taluk. Among the infected are seven children under 15 years.