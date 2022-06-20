Yediyurappa gets conditional bail in land denotification case

A special court for cases related to MPs/MLAs has granted conditional bail to former chief minister B S Yediyurappa in a land denotification case.

The case pertains to the denotification of 17.18 acres of land acquired by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) for establishing an infrastructure corridor.

The counsel for the complainant had filed a response to the bail application filed by Yediyurappa, saying he is not opposing the application. However, the complainant requested the court that a condition may be imposed asking the accused to cooperate with the court for an expeditious disposal of the case.

Special court judge B Jayantha Kumar granted conditional bail to Yediyurappa on executing personal bond for Rs 1 lakh with a surety of the like sum.