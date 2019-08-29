Yediyurappa offers bagina to Cauvery at KRS

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa offered bagina to River Cauvery at Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district on Thursday.

Yediyurappa offered bagina for the fourth time as chief minister. He had given the offering for three consecutive years from 2008.

Following good rains in the Cauvery catchment area and Kodagu district, the water level of the KRS dam reached the maximum level of 124.80 ft a week ago.

The chief minister, who arrived in Mysuru, left for KRS dam by helicopter and offered bagina. He was accompanied by Minister R Ashoka, MPs A Sumalatha and Prathap Simha, Mysuru Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, the government has a challenge before it to tackle the worst floods. "An expert team from the Centre has visited the flood-affected areas and the Union government will extend financial support to manage the situation," he said.

The chief minister assured to allocate funds for resuming the MySugar and PSSK factories in the district in the interest of farmers.

Rs 536 crore for Kodagu

Yediyurappa has said that a special package of Rs 536 crore towards the rehabilitation of flood victims in Kodagu district, which was ravaged by floods.

He a chaired a meeting of officials at Sainik School in Koodige near Kushalnagar, during his visit to Kodagu district.

Gathering information on flood-related damages in the district, he directed the officials to undertake relief measures on a war-footing. “A grant of Rs 100 crore will soon be released towards the same. More grants will be released in the future,” he added.