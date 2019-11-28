Yediyurappa warns defamation suit against Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that he would file a defamation suit against Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah over the latter’s comment that the BJP bought the disqualified MLAs.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of campaigning for Yellapur by-election in Mundgod, Yediyurappa said, Siddaramaiah has been crowing that the BJP has spent huge sums to buy the disqualified legislators. He should stop making such irresponsible statements,” he urged.

BJP candidate Shivaram Hebbar has already won Yellapur by-election. I am holding rallies in all the 15 bypoll-bound constituencies to ensure BJP candidates win with huge margins, he said.