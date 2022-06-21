Yoga can be a problem-solver of the world, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations of the eighth International Day of Yoga (IDY), with thousands of participants on the Mysuru palace premises on Tuesday.

He also inaugurated a digital and static exhibition on yoga at the Dasara exhibition grounds.

Mysuru created history by successfully hosting the main event of IDY. It is the first city to host IDY in south India.

As many as 15,000 people, including schoolchildren, common people and police participated in the celebration with the theme ‘yoga for humanity’.

The mass performance was held from 7.05 am to 8.10 am.

The prime minister’s yoga programme is Mysuru was part of the ‘guardian yoga ring,’ a collaborative exercise among 79 nations and the United Nations Organisation, along with Indian missions abroad, to illustrate yoga’s unifying power.

The ‘guardian ring’ was performed with the emergence of the first rays of the sun in 79 nations across 16 time zones, from Fiji to Canada.

There was yoga demonstration by union ministers at 75 iconic locations across India.

Besides people’s representatives, members of erstwhile royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar shared the dais with the PM.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal also performed yoga.

Speaking at the main event prior to the mass demonstration, Modi said the physical fitness regime was forming a basis for cooperation among nations and it can become a problem solver.

He said yoga promotes peace among the people, the society, nation and the universe.

The prime minister said, earlier, yoga was limited to spiritual and traditional places. But today, it is there in every nook and corner of the world.

He said, “Saints and gurus say yoga brings peace. The peace is not only for individuals, but for the society. Yoga brings peace to nations, the world and to our universe. This may look extreme to some, but Indians have answered it with the simple mantra ‘yat pinde tat brahmande’.”

“The whole universe starts from our body and soul. Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness. It starts with self-awareness and proceeds to awareness of the world”.

“When we become aware of ourselves and our world, we spot the things that need to be changed, both in ourselves and in our world. They may be individual lifestyle problems or global challenges like climate change and international conflict. Yoga makes us conscious, competent and millions of people with common consciousness, conscience and inner peace will create an environment of global peace,” the PM said.

Yoga has become a ‘vishwakarma,’ meaning work of the world, the PM said.

The PM said the ayush ministry and the state government have taken the initiative of the digital and static exhibition on yoga, which showcases latest technologies like virtual reality to project history and wisdom of yoga.