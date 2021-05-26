Yogeshgouda murder case: HC dismisses Vinay Kulkarni's bail plea

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to former minister and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni, an accused in the murder of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat member Yogeshgouda, and dismissed the application.

A bench of Justice K Natarajan said that Kulkarni is an influential person in the place where the murder took place. “The accused has been submitting bail applications repeatedly, without providing any complementary matter,” it said.

CBI advocate P Prasannakumar argued that there were strong evidences to prove the involvement of the accused in hatching a conspiracy to kill Gouda. Giving bail to the accused may lead to the destruction of the evidences.

Kulkarni’s advocate Shashikiran Shetty requested bail noting that CBI has already completed its investigation and submitted a charge sheet. “The applicant has no connection to this murder,” he said.