Young Kannada writers win Sahitya Akademi awards

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 24 2022, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 22:54 ist

 

Sahitya Akademi released on Wednesday a list of awards for various genres of literary work for the year 2022. The central literary academy announced awards to books written by young writers on Wednesday.

In Kannada language, the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2022 was bagged by Neelakurunji, a collection of short stories by Dadapeer Jyman, while the Bala Puraskar 2022 went to Thamanna Beegara for the novel Bavali Guhe (Bavali Cave).

The awards will be physically presented at a function in the national capital on a later date.

Dadapeer hails from Hagaribomanahalli in Vijayanagar district, while Beegara is a native of Siddapura in Uttara Kannada district.

Tallo - The Voice, a collection of essays written by Fr Myron Jeson Barreto, won the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2022 for Konkani.

The Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2022 for Konkani language went to Mayuri, a novel written by Jyothi Kunkolienkar. According to the press release by the Sahitya Akademi, it was a unanimous decision to name Mayuri the 2022 winner.

The award consists of Rs 50,000 monetary prize, along with a citation memento.

This is the highest literary award given by the Government of India. Writers from different languages of the country are selected and honoured.

Sahitya Akademi award
Karnataka
India News

