Young woman drowns in sea off Karnataka's Someshwar beach

The deceased has been identified as Kaveri, a resident of Badami who was pursuing a B.Com course in Mangaluru

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • May 10 2023, 22:45 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 22:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 20-year-old student who went for a picnic with her childhood friend drowned in the sea off Someshwar beach near here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kaveri, a resident of Badami who was pursuing a B.Com course in Mangaluru. Sources said Kaveri lost her balance while walking on a seaside rock and fell into the sea.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 4 children drown after falling into pit filled with rainwater in Amroha

Though Coast Guard and local swimmers jumped into the waters and brought her back to the shore, she was dead by then, police said.

Ullal police have registered a case.

