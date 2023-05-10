Young woman drowns in sea off Karnataka's Someshwar beach

A 20-year-old student who went for a picnic with her childhood friend drowned in the sea off Someshwar beach near here on Wednesday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Kaveri, a resident of Badami who was pursuing a B.Com course in Mangaluru. Sources said Kaveri lost her balance while walking on a seaside rock and fell into the sea.
Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 4 children drown after falling into pit filled with rainwater in Amroha
Though Coast Guard and local swimmers jumped into the waters and brought her back to the shore, she was dead by then, police said.
Ullal police have registered a case.
