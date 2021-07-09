Youth lands in hospital after allegedly thrashed by cop

Youth admitted to Manipal hospital after allegedly thrashed by police

DHNS 
DHNS , Udupi,
  • Jul 09 2021, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 15:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A youth was admitted to ICU at Manipal hospital after being kicked and beaten allegedly by a Sub-Inspector attached to Karkala Town police station on Friday.

The youth identified as Radhakrishna Nayak Hirgana, who works in Bengaluru, was summoned to the station in connection with a police complaint submitted against him.

Radhakrishna, allegedly a Congress sympathiser, had reportedly posted abusive messages against defence personnel on social media, angering a few people including the SI involved, relatives of youth claimed.

