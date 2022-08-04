Youth budget from next year: Karnataka CM Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

The state government will have a dedicated budget for youths starting from the next financial year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday. 

Bommai said this after receiving the draft of the Youth Policy by a committee headed by Dr R Balasubramaniam, founder of Swamy Vivekananda Youth Movement. "The draft report will be placed in the Cabinet and approved to implement it as a policy," Bommai said.

Balasubramaniam said that the draft policy has inputs on implementation, monitoring and evaluation. 

On the occasion, an agreement was signed with the State Bank of India to provide loans to self-help groups run by youths under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Scheme.

