Youth budget from next year: Karnataka CM Bommai

The state government will have a dedicated budget for youths starting from the next financial year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.
Bommai said this after receiving the draft of the Youth Policy by a committee headed by Dr R Balasubramaniam, founder of Swamy Vivekananda Youth Movement. "The draft report will be placed in the Cabinet and approved to implement it as a policy," Bommai said.
Balasubramaniam said that the draft policy has inputs on implementation, monitoring and evaluation.
On the occasion, an agreement was signed with the State Bank of India to provide loans to self-help groups run by youths under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Scheme.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice
In Pics | 9 Indian companies in Fortune 500 Global list
Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission
Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D
1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public
Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies
Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot