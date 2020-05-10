‘Youth for Parivarthan’ supplement govt’s relief efforts

Bengaluru, which houses a large number of migrant families and weaker sections, has been witnessing several acts of kindness in the wake of COVID-19.

Some voluntary organisations have been extending a helping hand to people in distress in South and South-East Bengaluru.

Volunteers of ‘Youth for Parivarthan’ are distributing groceries and food kits to people in need.

The Youth for Parivarthan is involved in community welfare initiatives. Its members have organised several cleanup activities to get rid of the garbage in the City.

The members have raised Rs 3.5 lakh through social media platforms. They spent the money and distributed 2,367 food kits to migrant workers in and around Hanumanthnagar, Girinagar, Kathriguppe and Kadaranahalli in Bengaluru South.

“Most of us are professionals. Lockdown and subsequent restrictions and difficulties in the wake of COVID-19 prompted us to help those facing difficulties,” says Amit Amarnath, the founder of Youth for Parivarthan.

The members were involved in acts of kinds during floods in Chennai in 2015 and floods in Kodagu.

‘Neravu’, a group of volunteers is involved in a similar activity in Bengaluru South. It is headed by three friends - Susheel, Sundar and Srinivas. The trio raised Rs 3.5 lakh and provided grocery kits to nearly 300 families on alternate days.

These kits contain rice, wheat, dal, cooking oil, salt, sugar and soap.

The Environmental Association of Bengaluru (EAB), founded in 1996 by people in government service to tackle environmental issues in the city, is also supplying materials in Parappana Agrahara, Singasandra and surrounding areas.

Four office-bearers of the EAB now act as ‘corona warriors’ inspecting situation on the ground for the past three weeks.

The EAB members raised more than Rs 5.5 lakh through the personal networks of its members and distributed dry ration kits to 500 families in Parappana Agrahara, Konappana Agrahara, Singasandra and Hennur.