Zameer offers free Umrah tour to volunteers

Khan also reviewed the arrangements made for those travelling to Haj and held discussions with the travellers.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 16 2023, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 04:02 ist
Minister for Housing and Minority Welfare B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan. Credit: DH Photo

Minister for Housing and Minority Welfare B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Friday announced that he will bear the expenses of the Umrah pilgrimage of 100 volunteers, who had taken care of the pilgrims travelling to Haj.

Speaking after a prayer at the Haj Bhavan, Khan said that 170 such volunteers were sent on the Umrah pilgrimage last year. "Taking care of the Haj pilgrims and their families is a divine work. The volunteers have done a great service," he said.

Khan also reviewed the arrangements made for those travelling to Haj and held discussions with the travellers.

Zameer Ahmed Khan
Karnataka
Karnataka News

