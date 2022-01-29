ZP, TP polls after it gets panel report: KSE

Slamming Congress leaders, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and C M Ibrahim are known as opportunists

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa stated that Zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat polls will be conducted in Karnataka after the delimitation panel submits its report to the government.

Speaking to media persons, here on Saturday, he said, the panel headed by retired IAS officer Lakshminarayan has received more than 780 applications with regard to the issues on reservation and delimitation of constituencies. The panel is going through the applications now. The election process will begin after the government gets the report from the panel. 

Slamming Congress leaders, former chief minister Siddaramaiah and C M Ibrahim are known as opportunists. They talk of quitting the party when they don't get political power. So, there is no need to worry about such opportunist politicians.

