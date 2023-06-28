ZP/TP polls: HC grants time to redo delimitation, quota list

The High Court on Wednesday granted time of 10 weeks to the state government to redo the delimitation and reservation in relation to the constituencies of zilla and taluk panchayats.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale passed this order after hearing Advocate General (AG) K Shashikiran Shetty.

The bench was hearing the petition filed by the State Election Commission (SEC). The SEC challenged the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Act, 2021, which was published in the gazette on September 18, 2021.

It was contended in the petition filed in 2021 that the implementation of the amendment would further delay the zilla and taluk panchayat election process, owing to undertaking a fresh delimitation exercise.

During the hearing, the division bench recorded the submissions made by the AG as an undertaking given to the court.

The bench directed the government to furnish the necessary notifications of delimitation and reservation for zilla panchayats and taluk panchayats in 10 weeks and file a compliance report.

The bench has also directed the SEC to take necessary steps thereafter.