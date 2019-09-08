Traffic diversion for Ganesha idol processions

Traffic movement has been diverted in Virajpet town, to ensure law and order situation during Ganesha idol immersion processions.

The diversion will be effective from 5 pm on September 12 till 10 am on September 13.

Vehicles bound to Gonikoppa and Siddapura from Makutta should use the alternative route of Perumbadi Checkpost-Balugodu-Bittangala junction-Kaikeri junction-C M Poonaccha residence to connect to Palibetta-Siddapura road.

Vehicles moving from Siddapura to Kerala should pass through Kaikeri-Bittangala-Balugodu-Perumbadi route.

Vehicles from Madikeri to Kerala should pass through Siddapura-Palibetta-Kaikeri-Bittangala-Balugodu-Perumbadi-Makutta route.

Vehicles from Madikeri to Mysuru and Bengaluru should pass through Siddapura via Gonikoppa-Mysuru road.

Vehicles from Mysuru-Bengaluru to Madikeri should use the alternative route of Gonikoppa-Siddapura.

Vehicles coming towards Virajpet town to take part in the Ganesha idol immersion procession should be parked on the left side of Dental College Junction-Aimangala road.

Vehicles coming from Gonikoppa to take part in the procession should be parked on the left side of Sarvodaya College-Cauvery College Road.

Vehicles coming from Betoli, Gundigere and Chittade to take part in the procession, should be parked in the taluk maidan and on the left side of Mahila Samaja road.

The vehicles coming to the town from Perumbadi should be parked on the left side of Arji road.

Parking is prohibited at Telugara Beedhi, Doddatti Circle, Ayyappa Swamy Temple, Dakhani Mohalla Road, Arasu Nagar Road, Clock Tower, Malbar Road and Gowrikere Road.

Parking is also banned at Meenupet Road - Virajpet Tahsildar Office, Doddatti Circle - Sarvodaya College and Maggula Junction - Dakhani Mohalla Junction

on both the days, stated a press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner in-charge and Kodagu Zilla Panchayat CEO K Lakshmipriya said.

Ban on sale of liquor

In order to observe peaceful Ganesh idol immersion procession, the district administration has banned the sale of liquor in Virajpet town and the villages around 10- km radius of the town from the midnight of September 11 till 10 am on September 13.

The liquor ban will also be observed at Ponnampet police station limits, from the midnight of September 10 to 6 am on

September 12.