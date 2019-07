Train services disrupted

The train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru is cancelled/partially cancelled/diverted on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to facilitate the work on clearing the infringement on track between Shirivagilu-Subramanya Road Railway Station in Subramanya Road-Sakleshpur Ghat Section of Mysuru division.

The services of train No 16575 Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction Express, Train No 16585 Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Central on Tuesday, Train No 16576 Mangaluru Jn - Yeshwantpur Express, Train No 16515 Yeshwantpur- Karwar Express have been cancelled. The service of train No 16586 Mangaluru Central-Yeshwantpur Express on Wednesday and Train No 16516 Karwar-Yeshwantpur Express journey commencing on Thursday has been cancelled.

Partial cancellation

Train No 16523 KSR Bengaluru-Karwar Express and Train No 16514 Karwar-KSR Bengaluru on Tuesday was partially cancelled between Karwar to Mangaluru. Train No 16513 KSR Bengaluru to Karwar Express journey commencing on Wednesday is partially cancelled between Mangaluru and Karwar.

Train No 16524 Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Express journey commencing on Thursday is partially cancelled between Karwar and Mangaluru.

Train No 16517/16523 KSR Bengaluru to Kannur/Karwar Express is diverted to run via Jolarpettai, Salem, Palghat, Shoranur instead of Mysuru, Hassan, Sakleshpur and Subramanya Road.

Train No 16512/16514 Kannur/Karwar to KSR Bengaluru Express journey commencing is diverted to run via Shoranur, Palghat, Salem, Jolarpettai Instead of Subramanya Road, Sakleshpur, Hassan, Shravanabelagola.

Train No 16511/16513 KSR Bengaluru to Kannur/ Karwar journey commencing on Wednesday is diverted to run via Jolarpettai, Salem, Palghat, Shoranur instead of Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subramanya Road.

Train No 16512/16514 Kannur/Karwar to KSR Bengaluru Express journey on Wednesday is diverted to run via Shoranur, Palghat, Salem, Jolarpettai instead of Subramanya Road, Sakleshpur, Hassan and Shravanabelagola.