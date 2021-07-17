Train services hit due to Mangaluru landslide

Due to the landslide-related obstruction between Mangaluru Junction and Thokur, changes have been made in the train services on Saturday. The work on clearing the landslides is in progress.

According to the railway officials, the service of Train No 01133 Mumbai CSMT - Mangaluru Junction Express Special, which departed from Mumbai CSMT on Friday and is scheduled to arrive at Mangaluru Junction on Saturday, will be terminated at Surathkal. Buses have been arranged for passengers to reach Mangaluru.

The service of Train No 01134 Mangaluru Junction - Mumbai CSMT Express Special scheduled to leave Mangaluru Junction will start its journey from Surathkal. Buses have been arranged for the passengers from Mangaluru Junction bound for Surathkal.

Help desk: Special help desks have been set up at Mangalore Central, Kannur, Kozhikode and Shoranur Junction to guide the passengers. Passengers can contact helpline number 0491-2556198.