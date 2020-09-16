Train services on Konkan route restored

Passenger train service along the Konkan route was restored following the completion of repair works on Pernem tunnel between Madure and Pernem stations of Karwar region.

On August 7, heavy rains resulted in the collapse of tunnel lined wall inside Pernem tunnel at km 384/6-7 on Konkan railway route. According to sources the work was completed and the track fitness certificate was issued on Tuesday.

Southern Railway, Palakkad Division, public relations officer M K Gopinath in a press release stated that the services of Trains (06345/06346) Lokmanya Tilak (T)-Thiruvananthapuram Central and (02432/02431) New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani special train will resume from Wednesday onwards (from Thiruvananthapuram on Sep 17).

Trains including Ernakulam Junction – Hazrat Nizamuddin (02617) daily superfast special train will run on the normal route via Madgaon-Roha-Panvel-Kalyan; Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction (02618) train will run on its normal route; Duronto weekly special trains Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction (02284), starting Sept 19, and Ernakulam Junction-H Nizamuddin (02283), scheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction from September 22. will operate in its scheduled route, according to the press release.