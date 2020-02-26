'Transfer policy for lecturers to be revised soon'

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday said the transfer policy for the government first grade degree college lecturers would be revised soon.

Addressing a gathering at Vijayanagara Srikrishnadevaraya University here, the minister said, "Process to recruit 1,750 lecturers has begun. Along with that, the transfer policy for lecturers will be finalised. The government is committed to make lecturers available at all colleges in the state."

"A central grievance cell has been set up in the Higher Education department. Plans are afoot to open a centre for training the trainers of lecturers. Also, an youth empowerment forum will be opened to provide the youth about employment opportunities," the Higher Education minister said.