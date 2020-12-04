Transparency crucial in clinical trials of coronavirus vaccine: Former ICMR chief

India’s premier research body - the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has had its hands full, handling a pandemic of a scale, the country has never seen before. Prof Nirmal Kumar Ganguly, former Director-General of the ICMR, spoke to Suraksha P of DH on how the apex body is doing and the need for transparency in clinical trials. Excerpts from the interview:

Q. You’ve been at the helm of ICMR in the past. How has the research body handled the Covid pandemic so far?

A. The ICMR has been at the forefront of handling pandemics. In my time, we handled 11 of them. We did well in handling H5N1, SARS, Japanese Encephalitis, Chandipura virus, H1N1, Congo hemorrhagic fever, and Nipah virus outbreak. As soon as the sequence information was obtained, the diagnostics was prepared early on.

The transmission dynamics were studied and attempts were made to break the transmission by making the public aware with communications and advocacy. ICMR is a research agency, not an agency to control diseases. The National Centre for Disease Control essentially does that. It’s not a regulatory body like the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

Q. Why do vaccine trials take years?

Previously, the vaccine trials took eight to ten years, sometimes even more. Understanding how a new organism binds, its pathogenesis, structure and how it gets internalised takes time. In Covid too, we’re still learning. While doing this, we need experiments to see if the virus can be neutralised, blocked from entry or what kind of drugs will kill it.

Trials go from developing a proof of concept to an animal model, where mice and rats are used, to higher species like dogs or humans. In these, pre-clinical trials are done to see if it affects any of the organs. Safety studies in animals take time. It usually takes more than a year to do only this part. This is phase 1 that consists of about 100

participants.

Phase 2 and phase 3 can be merged where up to 1,000 participants of various age groups are involved. With Covid vaccine, developers administered three doses to three different age groups. Phase 3 is an efficacy study.

Q. How are adverse events in clinical trials handled globally?

A. Public transparency is very important. There is a law according to which any adverse event, whether the trial succeeds or fails, has to be updated in the Clinical Registry and its website. Pfizer also had an adverse event where one of the volunteers died. They immediately stopped the trial and found that it was a

volunteer who got the placebo, not the vaccine.

Moderna also found that when a higher dose was given, volunteers experienced body aches and gastrointestinal problems so they switched to the lower dose. All the three vaccines including Astra Zeneca’s saw side effects like pain at the site, redness, and fever. Oxford gave paracetamol to control it. Mild influenza symptoms were also reported.

Q. How are adverse events being handled in India?

A. In India, I do not know what is happening at the moment. I only heard of adverse events being reported in the newspaper. There is no official communication by which I could verify it as it happened in international trials. There was no official communication from the Drug Controller General of India but this is how international trials were done, with rigorous monitoring.

When Oxford University-Astra Zeneca found a side effect of transverse myelitis in one of the volunteers in the UK, it paused the trial for a safety review and then resumed. If the Data Safety Monitoring Board and Ethics Committee feel the trial has to be paused, it is. Although minor side effects are not reported to the public, severe effects are.