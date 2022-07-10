Transport staffers’ league sacks Kodihalli Chandrashekar as honourable president

Following corruption allegations against farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar, the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League has removed him from the post of honorary president.

Speaking to reporters, R Chandrashekar, president of the league, said the decision was taken at a recent meeting and was communicated to Kodihalli Chandrashekar.

“During our protests in April last year, we wanted a known face to represent our struggle. Hence, we approached him to support us and he agreed. However, following the allegations, we have removed him from the post,” R Chandrashekar said.

The representatives said they were on the hunt for a suitable person to occupy the position.

They demanded that the government should reinstate all transport employees who were suspended by the transport corporations during the protests in April last year.

“Though the corporations say they are ready to reinstate these employees, it comes with a host of conditions. If the employees agree to the conditions, they will face huge losses. In many cases, such employees could lose up to Rs 15 lakh in benefits they receive. Hence, we demand that the transport corporations reinstate them unconditionally,” Chandrashekar said. That apart, the office bearers insisted that the police cases filed against the employees and their families (for being a part of the protest) be withdrawn immediately.

“Elections to various employee unions across BMTC, KSRTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC have not been held for over 20 years now. We demand that the elections be conducted,” the representatives said.