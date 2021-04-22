Transport strike: Karnataka HC to hold special sitting on April 26

The High Court of Karnataka will hold a special sitting on April 26 on several issues of the employees of the state-owned public transport corporations and also on a batch of PILs regarding the strike that was called off on Wednesday.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, asked the state government to respond to the suggestion for mediation by a retired judge.

The counsel appearing for the Karnataka State Transport Employees League submitted that the strike was called off as per the observations by the court two days back. He also submitted that the demands of the employees will have to be considered. According to the counsel, more than 1,000 employees have been dismissed and another 10,000 plus have been suspended during the strike.

The court observed that issues pertaining to transport employees needs to be resolved to ensure that a strike situation does not recur. The bench has asked the state government whether it is agreeable to reconsider the orders of suspension of employees.

The counsel appearing for the state transport corporations said that orders of suspensions can be challenged before the prescribed authorities. The bench also clarified that investigation of the cases registered against the employees may continue.

Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi said that action was initiated against only around 900 employees. The AG submitted that while four registered employee unions refrained from the strike only one unregistered union had called for the strike.