Transporters' federation demands cut in diesel tax

The state lorry owners’ federation has demanded the government to reduce tax on diesel at the earliest and provide exemption on tax to help the transport sector emerge from the brink of disaster.

In a press release, G R Shanmugappa, president of the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners’ and Agents’ Association, said the value-added tax on diesel in Karnataka has remained high, forcing them to pay Rs 77.81 per litre of the fuel.

Additionally, the extension given by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for renewal of fitness permit, driving licence and other motor vehicle fees has not been notified in the state, he said.

“The Regional Transport Offices are demanding a penalty for (delay in) quarterly taxes when there is no sufficient movement of material in the market,” he added.

The federation has urged the government to stop the collection of toll at state and national highways in view of the rising number of Covid cases among staffers at the toll plazas.

Shanmugappa called upon the government to recognise the essential service being provided by the lorry drivers and bring them under the cover of health insurance. “The government has not announced any package to the poor drivers nor any health insurance,” he said.

The federation has decided to wait till August 3 for a response from the government. Later, an emergency meeting will be held to decide on the next course of action, it Shanmugappa said.