Trauma centre in U-K dist: CM seeks report

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has directed the Health department to submit a report on demands for a trauma care centre in Uttara Kannada district.

This, after netizens launched a campaign - #WeNeedEmergencyHospitalInUttaraKannada - on the grounds that the district was home to two national highways. “The campaign has come to my notice. Action will be taken after getting a report from the Health department,” the chief minister’s office said in a tweet.

Health Minister Shivanand Patil also responded to the campaign. “The need for a trauma centre in Uttara Kannada district has come to my attention. We will fast track both the proposals for Karwar and Kumta centres and ensure that they are implemented with the highest urgency,” Patil tweeted.