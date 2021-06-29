Travellers from Maharashtra will need Covid-19 negative RT-PRC test or vaccination report to enter Karnataka

The government has ordered that all people entering Karnataka from Maharashtra need to produce a negative RT-PCR report or show proof that they have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“This will also be applicable for all flights originating from Maharashtra to Karnataka,” chief secretary P Ravi Kumar said in his order, adding that those travelling by bus, train, taxi and personal transport will also need to comply.

The negative RT-PCR report should not be older than 72 hours, the order stated.

Deputy commissioners of the border districts of Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi should make arrangements to "deploy necessary staff at checkposts to ensure that all vehicles entering Karnataka are checked for compliance," the order said.

Constitutional functionaries, healthcare professionals and children below two years of age are exempted from producing the negative RT-PCR report.

In dire emergency situations such as a death in a family or medical treatment, the passenger’s swab will be collected on arrival and further action will be taken based on the RT-PCR test report, the order said.