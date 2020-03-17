Treated water theft: Govt to depute soldiers

The government has accorded in-principle approval to depute soldiers along the KC Valley and other pipelines that supply treated sewage water to lakes in the Kolar district, for watch and ward duty, Minor Irrigation Minister J C Madhuswamy said on Tuesday.

Responding to concerns raised by legislators from Kolar region, Madhuswamy said that the government had sought 4G exemption for appointing soldiers so as to prevent the direct drawing of water from the pipeline.

“Directly lifting the water from the pipeline and using it for agriculture, not only prevents the flow of water to other parts of Kolar district, but it is also in violation of the Supreme Court order that mandates the use of treated water for groundwater rejuvenation alone,” he said. The government will initiate strict action against such farmers.

Earlier, MLA Krishna Byregowda alleged that farmers were lifting water directly from the pipeline by cutting trenches along the route. “The farmers are using the water for agricultural activities, which will be problematic if someone approaches Supreme Court,” he said.