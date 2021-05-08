Trial court can’t close complaint when warrant is in force: Karnataka HC

The High Court has held that a warrant will be in force, unless it is cancelled by the court and until execution of the charge sheet.

Restoring the complaint in a case under Negotiable Instruments Act, the High Court said the trial court cannot dismiss the complaint for default when the warrant is in force as per Section 70 (2) of CrPC.

The complaint was filed in the year 2010. When the non-bailable warrant issued against the accused was returned unexecuted and the complainant and his counsel remained absent, the complaint was dismissed for default. The legal representatives of the complainant filed a review.

Justice K Natarajan said the trial court has committed an error in dismissing the complaint.

The court observed that the order sheet does not reveal the step taken after the issuance of warrant.

“Such being the case, the question of taking further steps and dismissing the complaint for default does not arise. As per Section 70(2) of CrPC, once the warrant has been issued, until the warrant is cancelled by the said Court and until execution of charge sheet, it remains in force,” the court said.

The trial court ought to have received or called back the warrant and the reason for not executing the warrant shall have to be ascertained before dismissing the case for default, the High Court noted.

“Therefore, I am of the view that the trial court has committed an error in dismissing the complaint for default on the ground for not taking steps. Therefore, the order under appeal requires to be set aside and requires to be sent back for disposal of the case on merits as per the provisions of law,” the bench said.

Since the complaint is from 2010, the High Court has directed that a copy of the order be sent to the trial court to dispose of the matter as early as possible.