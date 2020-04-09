TSCL launches e-library for book lovers amid coronavirus lockdown

Because of the country-wide COVID-19 lockdown, Tumakuru Smart City Limited (TSCL) has launched a 'digital library' for people who are in the habit of going to the library every day to read newspapers and books.

All one needs is a mobile phone or a computer with an Internet connection to access dozens of newspapers, journals and hundreds of books.

This e-library has the following sections: books, periodicals, newspapers, journals, general knowledge books. The collections have literature, textbooks and children's books. The collections have been catagorised on the basis of author and language.

Including mainstream and district papers, totally 33 Kannada newspapers can be accessed here apart from the day's editions of newspapers of the country's prominent languages.

As many as 24 English. 13 Kannada and eight Hindi periodicals are available. The topics covered include science, technology, geography, agriculture and economy. As many as 238 scholarly research-oriented journals are available here.