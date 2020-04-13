Tumakuru's first 'Covid-19 tunnel' set up at market

Tumakuru's first 'Covid-19 tunnel' set up at market

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • Apr 13 2020, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 22:02 ist
Minister S T Somashekar passes through the Covid-19 tunnel. DH Photo.

Three biotechnology students and a chemical engineer have designed a tunnel that prevents the spread of Covid-19. They are Purshottam, Chidanand, Vinay and engineer Akshay. The students belong to the Siddaganga Institute of Technology.

The first such 'Covid-19' tunnel was used in Gauribidanur in Chikkaballapur district. Now it is being used across the state. One such tunnel was commissioned on Sunday at the Antharasanahalli Market in the city. It was built at a cost of Rs 45,000.

The Corona tunnel is eight feet in length and six feet wide. It sprays Hypochlorite on the customers and hawkers who come to the market to disinfect them.

"We presented the idea to Mahanagara Palike Commissioner T Bhoobalan. It was ratified by engineer Mruthyunjaya," said Purushottam. The students have trained the market security staff on how to use the tunnel.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Covid tunnel
disinfectants sprayed
Disinfectant tunnel
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Muslim neighbours carry Hindu man's bier in Jaipur

Muslim neighbours carry Hindu man's bier in Jaipur

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

 