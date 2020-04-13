Tumakuru's first 'Covid-19 tunnel' set up at market

Three biotechnology students and a chemical engineer have designed a tunnel that prevents the spread of Covid-19. They are Purshottam, Chidanand, Vinay and engineer Akshay. The students belong to the Siddaganga Institute of Technology.

The first such 'Covid-19' tunnel was used in Gauribidanur in Chikkaballapur district. Now it is being used across the state. One such tunnel was commissioned on Sunday at the Antharasanahalli Market in the city. It was built at a cost of Rs 45,000.

The Corona tunnel is eight feet in length and six feet wide. It sprays Hypochlorite on the customers and hawkers who come to the market to disinfect them.

"We presented the idea to Mahanagara Palike Commissioner T Bhoobalan. It was ratified by engineer Mruthyunjaya," said Purushottam. The students have trained the market security staff on how to use the tunnel.