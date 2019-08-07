Tungabhadra dam gets 4 tmcft in 24 hours

Some good news for the farmers of Tungabhadra command area. The reservoir, a lifeline of Koppal, Ballari and Raichur districts, has recorded a good 40,781 cusec inflow on Wednesday.

The water level of the dam stood at 1,612.44. On Tuesday, the dam had received 23,052 cusec. A few days back, the dam had just 31 tmcft of water as against its gross storage capacity of 101 tmcft. The dam has received about 4 tmcft water in the last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Wednesday).

With the catchment areas of Tunga and Bhadra rivers are experiencing torrential rain, the reservoir is expected to see huge inflows in the next few days.

Sources in Tungabhadra Board told DH, “Huge quantum of water is being discharged the downstream from Tunga and Bhadra dams. The inflows into the TB dam is expected to increase in the coming days as the catchments in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga are witnessing incessant showers.”