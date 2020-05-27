TV actor, model Mebina Michael dies in road mishap

TV actor-cum-model Mebina Michael died in a car-tractor collision on NH 75 near Belluru Cross in the taluk late Tuesday night. She was aged 23.

The winner of the fourth edition of TV reality show ‘Pyate Hudugir Halli Life’, Mebina was going to her grandparents house at Somwarpet in Kodagu. The car in which Mebina was travelling rammed into a tractor head-on near Devihalli Cross.

Mebina suffered grievous injuries in the mishap and was admitted to Adichunchanagiri Hospital. She was then shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru, where she died late on Tuesday night.

Car driver Vinod and Mebina’s friend Raju, who sustained serious injuries in the mishap, were admitted to GB Hospital in Bengaluru. The Belluru police have registered a case.

Mebina was laid to rest at her native Aiguru on Wednesday. Mebina of Pyate Hudugir Halli Life fame was busy with modelling and acting in cinemas. She’d landed a lead role in under-production Tamil cinema.