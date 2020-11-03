Two brothers killed, one injured in bike collision

  • Nov 03 2020, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 23:23 ist

Two brothers died on the spot while their another sibling sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two bikes near Lakdlapura on NH-150 on Tuesday evening. One more bike rider also lost life in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Bassappa Ganji (32), Mareppa Ganji (50). Their another brother Hanamantha Ganji was grievously injured in the accident. Devendra Bogoni (55) and Mallappa Desi (35) also lost their lives in the mishap. The two bikes were reduced to a heap of metal due to impact of the collision. Movement of vehicles came to a halt for more than an hour due to the accident. The Ganji brothers were construction labourers in Bengaluru and had returned to their native place recently to attend the last rites of their father.

 

Karnataka
bike
Accident

