Two men drowned in a roadside pool after the vehicle overturned near Ninjoor on Friday night.

Tipper driver Arun Kumar (40), a resident of Kukkundoor Ganitha Nagar, and a 20-year-old cleaner drowned in the pool, according to Karkala rural police. The tipper, owned by Sudhakar from Baioor Jarkala, was transporting a load of mud when the accident occurred. Arun Kumar was earlier working as a bus driver.