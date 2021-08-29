Two drown in Tungabhadra river in Haveri

Two drown in Tungabhadra river in Haveri

DHNS
DHNS, Haveri,
  • Aug 29 2021, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 23:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Two persons met a watery grave when they went for fishing in Tungabhadra river near Chowdayyadaanpura village in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Fakkiresh Honnappa Mannur (23) and Yallappa Fakkeerappa Kumbar (34), both residents of Guttal town in Haveri taluk.

The duo had caught some fish and had piled them on the river banks. Later, they got into the river for a bath, when one of them drifted away. The other tried to rescue him, and both of them drowned, the police said. A case has been booked at the Ranebennur rural police station.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

haveri
Tungabhadra
Drowning
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life

Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

 