Two drown in Tungabhadra river in Haveri

Two persons met a watery grave when they went for fishing in Tungabhadra river near Chowdayyadaanpura village in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Fakkiresh Honnappa Mannur (23) and Yallappa Fakkeerappa Kumbar (34), both residents of Guttal town in Haveri taluk.

The duo had caught some fish and had piled them on the river banks. Later, they got into the river for a bath, when one of them drifted away. The other tried to rescue him, and both of them drowned, the police said. A case has been booked at the Ranebennur rural police station.